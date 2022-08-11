HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a deadly officer involved shooting near Hazleton Wednesday.

State Police identified the man shot and killed by police as 23-year-old Jordan Charles Urenovitch from Hazle Township.

Investigators say they were attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on Urenovitch for drugs and weapons charges when a struggle ensued.





Troopers say Urenovitch pulled out a gun and fired a round. An officer returned fire and Urenovitch was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hazleton.

