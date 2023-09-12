LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County residents charged with assaulting a Larksville police officer during a traffic stop had a court date Tuesday morning.

30-year-old Anwan Burns and 20-year-old Kiyana Mae Daniely are charged with assaulting Larksville Police Sergeant Craig Cebrick in August.

Anwan Burns Kiyana Mae Daniely

Video was taken by a Good Samaritan who tried to help the officer when he was being assaulted. Daniely is seen on video coming after the Good Samaritan.

The two were pulled over for speeding on Route 11 on August 12 when investigators say they attacked Sergeant Cebrick.

Sergeant Cebrick

“Sergeant Cebrick was on duty and it’s very concerning when a uniformed officer is attacked and injured in the line of duty. We’re taking the matter very seriously,” stated Anthony Cardone, Luzerne County Asst. District Attorney.

Burns appeared in court via video from inside the Luzerne County Prison while Daniely was there in person.

Daniely waived the charges for a possible trial in Luzerne County court. Burns’ hearing was postponed since he did not have a lawyer.

Lead investigative reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on 28/22 News.