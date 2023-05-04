BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested in southern Luzerne County early Thursday morning, accused of attempting to steal used cooking oil.

Aaron McGeehan, the owner of a car detailing business in Butler Township was alerted by his security camera system about suspicious activity by his business and a nearby restaurant. He forwarded video and photos of the suspects’ vehicle to law enforcement, who tracked down the vehicle a short time later.

McGeehan also gave a copy of the video to Eyewitness News, which can be seen in the video player above.

Coming up tonight on Eyewitness News, the latest on the investigation and why the thefts of used cooking continue in our region.