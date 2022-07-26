HUNTINGTON MILLS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police and District Attorney’s office announced they are searching for a woman who went missing 52 years ago.

Officials said they are currently conducting a search for Ilonka Cann, a woman who went missing in 1970, at a rural property in Huntington Mills.

File image from 2018

Investigators have blocked roads in the area of Cann Road in Luzerne County, it is believed that is where the search is taking place.





Anita Harless, Cann’s sister, told Eyewitness News in 2018 that her family wants to know what happened to Cann.

“It’s always on your mind. You go on and live a life and it could be a good life, but I always miss her,” Harless told Eyewitness News in 2018.

This is a developing story. I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the cold case search on later editions of Eyewitness News.