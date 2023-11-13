POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial is underway in Schuylkill County for a man accused of assaulting an officer.

The I-Team first told you about the case in June, when the attorney for Dennis Antonelli, argued the body cam video contradicts the officers’ version of events of that night.

A jury will decide the fate of Antonelli who stands accused of assaulting a police officer during an incident on May 13 at his home near Sheppton.

Dennis Antonelli insists the officers abused their power and violated his civil rights when they entered his home. The incident was captured on a police body camera worn by East Union Township Police Officer Christopher Dimmick.

“I did not threaten any police officers. They did this for no reason all of it Front of my 13-year-old son. I never pushed Officer Dimmick,” insists Antonelli

Prosecutors told the jury that the officer had no choice but to arrest Antonelli. But defense lawyers say the body camera video tells quite a different story.

Office Dimmick and another officer from Shenandoah went to the home to escort Antonelli’s live-in girlfriend to retrieve personal items.

According to body-cam footage, Antonelli first asked the officers if they had a warrant to enter his home. They said they did not and that he was not in any trouble. Antonelli told them they could not enter and on the police body cam video you can hear Officer Dimmick say something to the effect: “I want to hook him up.”

Just a few minutes later the officers return and the confrontation takes place. In the video, it can be seen that Antonelli is being arrested while he’s asking what he did.

Officer Dimmick says Antonelli shoved him away from the front door causing him to stumble backward.

But Defense Attorney Joe Nahas says the police body camera video does not show the shove or resisting arrest.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more updates on later editions of 28/22 News.