Statement detailing fight at Saturday football game in Sugarloaf Township released

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More details about the fight that took place at the Joe Larock Recreational Field are coming out Wednesday afternoon.

During a youth football game on Saturday a fight broke out, two parents were injured in the fight and one was hit with a car.











Another parent, according to police, was charged with assaulting one of those parents and driving her car onto the football field and hitting the other parent with her car.

The team that hosted the game which was an All-Star game- issued a statement about the incident

