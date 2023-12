EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — No doubt you know what inflation is and the impact it has on consumers but, have you ever the term “Shrinkflation?”

Lawmakers in Washington say it means paying the same price for a product but getting the same amount or less of that product.

Efforts are now underway to tackle the problem.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick talks with Senator Casey, shoppers, and a supermarket owner about the impact of “shrinkflation” coming up in later editions of 28/22 News.