EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several area school districts are sounding the alarm about a shortage of substitute teachers.

Some superintendents are using words like “crisis” and “overwhelming” to describe their situations.





Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a close look at what is happening in our region, as well as the state, and the possible impacts it could have on education coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News.