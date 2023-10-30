HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A leader in the Latino community in Northeastern Pennsylvania, who is accused of shooting a man, is speaking out exclusively to 28/22 News.

Victor Perez, The President of the Dominican House in Hazleton, a nonprofit Hispanic Advocacy Organization, was arrested on October 5 for shooting Bernardo Perez.

The two men are not related and Victor Perez claims he shot Bernardo Perez in self-defense.

According to an arrest affidavit, the shooting was the result of a feud between the two men, as Bernardo Perez told the I-Team a day after the shooting that Victor Perez came after him with a gun.

But, Victor Perez tells a different version of the incident that day.

I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter Andy Mehalshick will be live from Hazleton at 6:00 p.m. with the story you will only see on 28/22 News.