WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search continues for a Luzerne County inmate who escaped from a prison work duty early Sunday.

Prison officials say 25-year-old Robert Vargo ran easily from a clean-up detail in front of the prison.

Vargo was serving time for a parole violation regarding a burglary charge. He is not considered dangerous but prison officials advise if you come into contact with him do not approach him and call 911.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with prison officials about the incident and why Vargo was able to get away so easily.