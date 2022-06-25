HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been talked about and planned for four decades and now it’s a reality. The Route 424- Humboldt Industrial Park extension is under construction.

The project near Hazleton will alleviate traffic congestion on Route 924 that leads into the Industrial Park.





Some 10,000 people work at the park, business leaders say the $17 million dollar project will also allow the Humboldt Industrial Park to expand—to attract more companies.

