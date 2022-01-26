I-Team Banner

Robert Baron’s family hopes camera footage reveals what truly happened

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County Businessman who disappeared five years ago is hoping that a video taken on the night of the disappearance can help solve the mystery.

Robert Baron, 58, from Old Forge vanished on January 25, 2017, and police say the case is being treated as a homicide.

The family believes video taken by a surveillance camera near their father’s restaurant on the night he went missing may provide answers in the case.

