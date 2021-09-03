Road in Hanover Township reopens after remnants of Ida hit

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recovery efforts are continuing tonight across our region in the aftermath of the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida.

A road in Luzerne County that collapsed because of heavy rain is now reopened.

Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township collapsed on Wednesday night, in less than 48 hours it reopened. At least a temporary road reopened after it washed away on Wednesday night.

Torrential rains turned the usually calm Sugar Notch Run Creek into a raging river. The floodwaters caused the road to collapse, an underground drainage pipe was destroyed, as well as this road. Which is the only way in and out of the Hanover Distribution Center.

80 employees of two companies, could not get out of the park. They were walked out of the park by first responders. It is also the only access to Hanover Township's Youth Recreational Fields.





Repairs have been taking place all day and night. A spokesperson for the owner of the property, Northpointe Development tells Eyewitness News for now the road will be gravel. Barriers will also be up and underground piping must be replaced. Also, the road will eventually be paved.

The bottom line is, two businesses located in the Hanover Distribution Center, Rehrig Pacific Company which makes wooden pallets, and National Cart East which manufactures carts for industrial us will once again be able to do business.

Meaning ship out products and receive deliveries and of course, the nearly 100 people who work at the companies now have access

The spokesperson for Northpointe says the permanent road should be completed in the near future, including paving it.