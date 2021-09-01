Remnants of Ida cause flooding and voluntary evacuations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — The torrential rain is saturating the area, and that’s leading to flooding and flood fears. Hundreds in Wilkes-Barre near Solomon Creek have been asked to evacuate because of flash flooding concerns.

Solomon Creek is running high and fast. City officials are concerned it could top its banks or even breach a flood wall. Hundreds of people in this part of the city have been asked to evacuate their homes.

Eyewitness News spoke to Mayor George Brown about the decision to call for a voluntary evacuation.

“Well, based on the alert we received from the National Weather Service and indications we receive as far as additional rains, we have planned voluntary evacuations for some key areas in South Wilkes-Barre that may be aligned with Solomon Creek,” Mayor Brown said.

City officials say it became very apparent with each passing hour that Solomon Creek was rising at a fast rate and that the waters of the creek could overflow its banks or even possibly breach a flood wall.

So they opted to request hundreds of residents in this part of the city to voluntarily evacuate their homes. The I-Team spoke to a man who says he understands the flood concerns but for now, is sitting tight.

“Well, you know I’ve lived here for four years so they came to my door, they said it’s voluntary you don’t have to leave if you don’t want to. I’m here with my wife, my daughter, and two dogs. I will wait until the last moment. You know God is under control,” Stark Street resident Daniel Espinal said.

The streets under that voluntary evacuation include Carlisle, Stark, Warren, Sturdevant, Cedar, Huston, and Horton Street, as well as Covell Street between Division and Andover Street and the first few houses on Schuler and Andover Street.

The city has also set up an emergency shelter at G.A.R. Memorial High School Gymnasium on South Grant Street. The American Red Cross is supervising that shelter.

The I-Team will be monitoring the situation through the night.