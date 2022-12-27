JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Controversy is unfolding in Jim Thorpe involving the updating of the borough’s zoning laws.

Questions are being raised by some residents, property owners as well as a borough councilmember regarding a provision that is intended to regulate so-called “ functional families.”

Concerns have been expressed that the proposed zoning law could open the door to possible discrimination.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will take a closer look at the proposal and have a reaction to it comping up on Eyewitness News