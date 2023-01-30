The family of Phylicia Thomas is hopeful the investigation may provide some leads into her disappearance

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing Luzerne County woman says they are hopeful the criminal investigation centering on a Wyoming County property may help solve her mysterious disappearance 19 years ago.

Phylicia Thomas, 22, from the Sweet Valley area vanished on February 11, 2004. Her family tells Eyewitness News when they heard about a Pennsylvania State Police search of a property in Noxen last week, it gave them renewed optimism.

The family is hopeful the investigation may provide some leads into Phylicia’s disappearance, nearly 20 years later.

I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks with the family about why they’re so hopeful and will also have the latest on the investigation, coming up in later editions of Eyewitness News.