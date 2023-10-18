WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A district judge ruled Wednesday there was enough evidence to send Luzerne County Councilman Stephen Urban to possible trial.

The charges are related to an alleged incident in his neighborhood in August. Urban was charged by Kingston Police after they say he chased juveniles with a baseball bat during a neighborhood dispute. Urban denies any wrongdoing.

