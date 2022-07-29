EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who shop or own businesses at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville, Luzerne County say “it’s about time.”

They are happy to see paving taking place in the parking lot and access roads.





People reached out to the I-Team earlier this month to look into the situation, complaining that their vehicles had been damaged, and in some cases, their tires were flattened by large potholes in the parking lot and on roads leading to the mall property.







They say their concerns fell on deaf ears when they contacted the owner of the mall property.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.