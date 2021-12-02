Police: Two suspects in custody for cooking oil theft in Hanover Township

HANOVER, TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police Department and Hanover Township Police took two people into custody in connection with the theft of cooking oil from a Hanover Township fast food restaurant.





Police on the scene say it all tared this morning at the Burger King on Carey Avenue and ended with two people being taken into custody in Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News on the scene as police took a man and a woman into custody in the South Main Plaza. Investigators say they are still piecing this together but here’s what they confirmed.

Sometime early Thursday morning a white van was seen backing up to the cooking oil tank near the Burger King and then took off.





A “be on the lookout” was sent air wide around 9 a.m. A matching description of the white van was spotted by Wilkes-Bare police.

Eyewitness News was told the man and the woman were inside a bakery at the time when police converged on the scene. We spoke with one of the owners of the bakery who saw the drama unfold.

“I’m working, two people come in order a sandwich then we turned our eyes the whole place was full of cops. I didn’t know what was going on. I was like did they kill somebody did they rob somebody I didn’t know,” Jennifer Ramirez, a worker at Amigon’s Bakery.

The man and woman are now being questioned by police. This is a developing story, I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.