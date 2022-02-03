Police investigate the rise in catalytic converters thefts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police departments from across the region say they are seeing a spike in thefts of catalytic converters.

The converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contains precious metals, such as platinum. Wilkes-Barre Township police say they have recovered stolen catalytic converters and are trying to connect the thefts to known suspects.





The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has more about the investigation as well as a video of a suspect trying to steal a catalytic converter. Detectives hope someone can help identify the person.

We also hear from a business owner about the impact these thefts have on his operation. This story coming up on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.