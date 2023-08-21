NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People living in a Luzerne County neighborhood say they fear for their safety after a series of dog attacks.

Nanticoke police say six people have been bitten by the same dog in the city over the past month.

After which, Hanover Township Police say a 10-year-old boy was mauled by the same dog, a large mixed breed.

Courtesy: Ron Kamowski

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the latest on the investigation into the dog attacks and what is being done to keep people safe as a movement is underway in Harrisburg to strengthen dog laws in the Commonwealth, tonight on Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.