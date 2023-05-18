KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News Thursday night in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old Kingston man, and Eyewitness News was the only T.V. station there Thursday afternoon when Walter Zolner III was brought to the Kingston Police Department to face homicide charges.

In the events leading up to Thursday, the body of 22-year-old Ryan Padovani was found in his East Bennett Street Kingston double-block home, on Friday, May 5.

Police raided the next-door home of Walter Zolner III on Friday, May 11. Zolner III was picked up on misdemeanor drug charges The following day. Thursday afternoon Zolner III was charged with homicide in the case of Padovani.

Kingston Police have charged 31-year-old Walter Zolner III with homicide in the killing of Padovani.

Zolner lived on the other side of the same double-block home as Padovani, whose body was found on the evening of May 5 by his roommate in the 100 block of East Bennett Street in Kingston.

Investigators say Padovani died from blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives detailed the alleged evidence they have against Zolner. They say they found fingerprints in Padovani’s home that matched Zolner.

They also say that Zolner kept a journal and that he allegedly admitted to killing Padovani inside that journal.

“I know I made a mistake. I agreed to help formulate a godhead and now have an ancient god. I can’t tell you his name possessing me. I’m in a bit of trouble. So if you see this and you know anyone who can perform an exorcism get in touch with me. I’d really appreciate it,’ stated Zolner III.

The district attorney and police chief say they found an assault rifle and body armor in his car when he was arrested and information in that same journal indicating he was planning to attack law enforcement and ems.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce had this to say about other evidence in the case:

“They discovered that Mr. Zolner had posted a video to social media where he claimed to have been possessed by the devil and had done some things to get himself into trouble.” Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce

Zolner III was arrested inside the Osterhout Library on Friday, May 12. His car was parked outside and police say they found an AR-15 assault rifle, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and body armor in the car. Zolner III was originally arrested on drug charges after police raided his home and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Those interested in learning more about the case can read the entire arrest affidavit here.