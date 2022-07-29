HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police and Luzerne County Detectives continue to search a property in Huntington Township Friday in connection with the disappearance of 22-year-old Ilonka Cann in 1970.

Cann vanished without a trace on May 26 of 1970.

Numerous searches over the past 50 years failed to solve her mysterious disappearance.





The I-Team speaks with a veteran prosecutor about the case and about cold case challenges investigators are facing.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the cold case in later editions of Eyewitness News.