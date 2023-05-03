PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a Luzerne County pet shop, where hundreds of animals, mostly reptiles were seized by the SPCA, spoke out on Wednesday.

The owners spoke to Eyewitness News, insisting they did nothing wrong, they say they will fight to get their animals returned.

SPCA investigators served a search warrant on the owners of “Great 8 Reptiles” in Plymouth last weekend after receiving a complaint about deplorable conditions in the store.

The owners claim they were actually trying to help the animals. However, SPCA investigators say they found deceased and neglected pet rats inside the store as well as fecal matter and trash.

“This is an ongoing investigation. If charges are filed in this case the owners will have their day in court. We have faith in the justice system,” said Todd Hevner, The Executive Director of the Luzerne County SPCA.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.