A recent report from PennDOT is recommending the bridge not reopen due to questions of its safety

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A controversy is unfolding over the fate of a now-closed bridge in Luzerne County.

The Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge, formerly known as the Water Street Bridge, was closed by the state in 2021 because of safety concerns with the structure. The bridge is one of two bridges that link Pittston and West Pittston.

Luzerne County officials had hoped to reopen the bridge after an engineering firm hired by the county recommended that it could be reopened temporarily with a reduced weight limit.

PennDOT recently sent the county a letter rejecting the bridge reopening temporarily, citing ongoing safety concerns and questions in the county engineering report.

