WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are calling it a ‘house of horrors” a place that 6 children had called home that is now condemned.

Eyewitness News learned that the home on Metcalf Street was on the radar of township officials and the police. But they had no idea just how bad the conditions were inside that home.

“It’s probably the worst one I’ve ever seen. Just very very filthy,” stated Tom Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township Code and Zoning Officer.

That’s how Zedoik describes the house on Metcalf Street where six children called this place home. They are now in protective custody.

“No water no heat place filled with garbage. I don’t know how anything can go in there and live. I don’t think a rat would live in there,” expressed Zedolik

Wilkes-Barre Township Police responded to the home on Monday when Dana Rause called them to have the remove her husband Richard Rause. He was sleeping in a car in the driveway and the couple is married but separated.

Zedolik says he was at the home just days before the police discovered the deplorable conditions.

“I was first contacted by police several weeks ago on a domestic call. Concerning trash on the outside of the yard. So I contacted the owner he informed me he was in the process of trying to have the people evicted but into a very difficult process going through the court system,” explained Zedolik.

“I don’t think that you need to be a 30-year investigator. When you see stuff like that when something may not be right,” stated Chief Will Clark at the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say this is a case that highlights the need for people in every community to be alert.