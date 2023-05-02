PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search warrant was served at a pet store in Plymouth over the weekend after it was discovered many of the animals had died and others were living in “deplorable conditions”, stated the Luzerne County SPCA.

According to the search warrant filed by the SPCA of Luzerne County, on April 29 the department received a tip about Great 8 Reptiles on East Main Street where they say many animals were living in unsanitary conditions.

The SPCA received photos and videos of the store that showed dead rats and reptiles, and other animals living in deplorable conditions. More than 100 reptiles, along with cats and pet rats were removed from the store, as stated by the SPCA.

The search warrant alleged that the owner had no running water available and would use a 16-ounce water bottle to hydrate the remaining reptiles.

The investigation is ongoing. I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the investigation, and how CDE Exotics stepped up to help the surviving animals.