COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a year-long I-Team investigation into the now-defunct Vision Home Builders in Columbia County.

The owner of the company Jeff McCreary is facing criminal charges including theft by deception and home improvement fraud.

A customer claims she paid McCreary some $155,000 and the home was not built. McCreary abruptly closed the company in April of 2022 citing financial problems caused largely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several other customers reached out to the I-Team for help saying they paid money to McCreary and have unfinished or never started homes.

McCreary is set to have a hearing near Harrisburg, we will have live reports on Eyewitness News.