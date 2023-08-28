WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement officials are alerting residents to the latest scam showing up across the region.

Letters are being sent to people telling them they won millions of dollars in an overseas lottery game.

To collect the money they have to travel to the country or give them personal banking information to have the cash delivered to their home.

28/22 News hears from the Luzerne County District Attorney who offers steps you can take to protect yourself from these types of scams.

Coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News the I-Team lead reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with an 89-year-old resident who wanted to warn others so they don’t fall victim.