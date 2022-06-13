KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce updated the investigation into what he called a riot, Saturday at First Hospital in Kingston.

Sanguedolce said charges have not been filed in the case as the investigation is ongoing. He pointed out that the juveniles in the facility are being treated for mental health issues.

Sanguedolce also raised concerns about security staffing at the facility, as well as access to the building which hampered police who responded to the scene.

Investigators will meet with hospital administration to discuss their concerns.





SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matthew Yarnell issued the following statement in response to reports of union nurses injured during Saturday’s violence at First Hospital in Kingston:

I’m horrified and deeply saddened to learn that once again frontline caregivers have been the victims of violence in their workplace. Healthcare workers put themselves at great risk every day when they come to work to care for others. This latest incident only further highlights the staffing crisis we are facing in the healthcare industry, a crisis that becomes especially dangerous in challenging settings like First Hospital. We’re planning to work with hospital management to address the issues at this facility but we will continue to fight for safe staffing in every healthcare setting through all avenues. Be it legislation, much-needed state and federal funding, or our union contracts. Keeping healthcare workers and the communities we serve safe is our highest priority.” SEIU Pennsylvania President Matthew Yarnell

Nurse leaders at First Hospital will be meeting with hospital management this week to discuss concrete steps that can be taken to improve security and ensure the safety of caregivers and patients at their hospital.

