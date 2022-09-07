BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement is issuing an alert Wednesday to area residents: Beware of thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes.

They say there has been an increase in mailbox thefts in recent weeks. And those thefts can go unnoticed until a person gets a notice from their bank that a rather large check has bounced.

Investigators say the latest thefts from the United States Postal Service drop boxes took place at the Drums Post Office in Butler Township over the weekend, as well as the drop boxes outside the White Haven post office.

“Well, one of the things we believe is it’s an organized group. So it has not only happened in Butler Township but also happened regionally in White Haven and Carbon County. It’s through our whole area,” said Chief Bill Feissner of the Butler Township Police Department.

Feissner is working with federal postal service inspectors to track the thieves. He says area residents may not discover they have been victimized until it’s too late.

“What they primarily do is wash checks that they have stolen out of the mail. A lot of time that goes undetected for several weeks or months until the person realizes their check has been stolen that they mailed,” said Feissner.

Feissner says the thieves alter the checks and can make them payable to anyone for any amount of money.

“It’s a pretty simple process where they use chemicals to dissolve the ink on the checks and then rewrite it fraudulently and cash it,” said Feissner.





“One of the best things to do is take the mail into the post office to avoid using the collection boxes and also don’t use a collection box after hours… Or on weekends where mail would be subject to being stolen,” advised Feissner.

A hearing was held today in Philadelphia to look into ongoing questions about mail service issues nationwide and in the area.

For more information about mail thefts and how you can protect yourself go to the United States Postal Service’s website.