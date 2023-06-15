SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more details about an alleged nationwide burglary ring that targeted artworks and spurts memorabilia.

Federal investigators say that the ring operated out of Lackawanna County nine people are facing charges.

Investigators say the burglary ring was based here in Lackawanna County and hit targets all around the country and we are told one of the alleged ring leaders, is a fugitive.

“These 9 individuals were involved in a nationwide theft, conspiracy, and theft ring that existed for over 20 years,” stated Gerard Karam, U.S. Attorney Middle District of PA

Federal, State, and local law enforcement come together Thursday at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton to talk about breaking up that alleged operation.

“The defendants conspired, surveilled, and broke into museums, halls of fame, businesses, and other places in order to steal artwork, priceless memorabilia, jewelry, and other items of significant value,” said Karam

The Everhart Museum in Scranton was broken into in 2005.. two artworks were stolen including a Silkscreen entitled “Le Grande Passion by Andy Warhol.

In 2011 —11 trophies including 4 awarded to Art Wall Jr were stolen from the Scranton Country Club in Clarks Summit.

Also on the list, nine World Series rings, 7 championship rings, and two MVP plaques seated to Yankee great Yogi Berra..valued at over $1 million.

“Remarkably after many of these thefts the defendants would bring the items back to NEPA Melt them down and sell the pieces for a fraction of the fair market value,” explained Karam.

Charles Barber is interim Director of the Everhart Museum.,

“It is just such a terrible loss. Those kinds of items are irreplaceable,” said Charles Barber-Interim Dir. Everhart Museum.

Ted Zale was two championship boxing belts awarded to his Uncle Tony stolen from the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York.

“You know it’s an absolute tragedy absolute tragedy. What these men did to earn those belts them burnt down like these idiots it’s just an incredible part of history,” stated Zale.

Eight of the nine people allegedly involved in this burglary ring have been in contact with Federal investigators.. a ninth person, 53-year-old Nicholas Dombek from Thorhurst remains a fugitive.

All Nine suspects face more than 25 years in prison if convicted on these federal charges.