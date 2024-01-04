KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What, if anything, do the words and symbols mean on the so-called mystery notes? The I-Team has been investigating and 28/22 News has some answers.

Plus, a woman in Luzerne County says she found a note and saw a second at a state park.

The I-Team is doing a deep dive into the notes that include looking into any possible meaning, what message, if any, these notes contain, and also, of course, how are these notes get into sealed food products.

The I-Team confirmed they have been found in state parks across the commonwealth.

The so-called mystery notes that the I-Team has seen and heard about contain words that reference current world events and conspiracy theories.

The I-Team took one note to the owner of Evolution Computers, Spencer Rappaport in Kingston, who is a computer expert and engineer to decipher, if he could, one of the notes.

“What can you tell us at this point in your analysis?” I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick asked.

“From what I’ve been able to tell, there are some connections to some dark websites on it. But there’s a cipher within there. It’s a piece of the puzzle. Basically, so, what I think is going on is somebody has shrunk it down. I need more notes to put together actually what it’s doing and break down what it’s going to,” Rappaport explained.

28/22 News I-Team sent photos of more notes to Rappaport.

The I-Team confirmed Thursday that notes have been found at state parks in Pennsylvania.

28/22 News spoke to a woman who said she and her husband were walking their dog at Nescopeck State Park in Luzerne County and she found a note tied to a tree. She first thought it was some sort of advertisement and then they saw the I-Team report when they got home and called us.

“It’s the unknown. Who would take the time to take a little wire and wrap it around a tree, put this note on a paper clip? It’s just scary,” said Sugarloaf Township resident Cathy.

She took the note to the Butler Township Police Station.

“The bigger question is not so much what’s in the note as what breach has occurred between the manufacturing place and the point of sale. That they were able to get into a manufacturer’s box without being detected still being sealed,” said Butler Township Police Department Chief William Feissner.

The I-Team spoke with Alex Baloga, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a group that works with nearly 4,000 stores and the more than a half million employees of those stores. He says they are aware of the so-called mystery notes.

“We appreciate the work that our members who, again, are part of the food supply chain, from retail to wholesalers supplies, we appreciate what they are doing along with investigators who are involved and the food safety professionals as they look into this,” Baloga said.

A spokesperson with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources told the I-team they are aware of the notes and are keeping an eye on the investigation. They say safety is their top priority.