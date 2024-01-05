EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Cryptic notes found across Pennsylvania have seemingly resurfaced en masse in the last few months, sparking public interest and prompting officials to start investigations into the notes’ origins.

28/22 News first reported on the mystery notes on December 26 when a man from Luzerne County reached out to the I-Team, as well as the FBI to report he had found one of the notes in a box of cereal.

Since that report, 28/22 News has been flooded with 100 emails, phone calls, and private messages from viewers recalling finding a variety of similar notes in a myriad of different food and cosmetics products at almost a half dozen Pennsylvania retailers.

In addition to the notes in food products, residents are also reporting finding these notes pinned to trees in nature areas and state forests.

Reports of notes are coming in from as far east as Brodheadsville, Monroe County, to as far west as Huntingdon County, just south of State College. Many notes are reported to have been found in Luzerne County and as far south as the Lehigh Valley and Harrisburg areas and beyond.

On January 2, the Lycoming Regional Police Department said they received a complaint of a suspicious note in a package of eye drops in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.

“The box of eye drops had been sealed and did not have any visible indications of being tampered with,” police said in their report.

Courtesy: Lycoming Regional Police Department

“Individuals should use caution with any product they believe may have been tampered with and not utilize the product,” they added.

While the notes may be new to many, reports of these bewildering messages have been coming in for several years in online communities found by 28/22 News.

At this time, several agencies are looking into the source of these notes. For a full list of our reports, visit the ‘Mystery Notes’ section of our website.