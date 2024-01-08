WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The I-Team continues to track down the source of so-called “Mystery Notes” being found in food and other products across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The most recent notes were found in the Williamsport and Lock Haven areas.

