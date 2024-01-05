EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The I-Team spoke with experts in our area to decipher the cryptic meaning behind the so-called “Mystery Notes” found inside sealed food and other products across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

There are new developments Friday night in an ongoing I-Team investigation into so-called "mystery notes" found inside sealed food products as well as a wide variety of other products.

Those notes are also being found in state parks across Pennsylvania, our investigation was reported this morning by NBC News on the Today Show.

This story is expanding exponentially we continue to hear from people from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania and beyond all telling similar stories.

Friday the Lycoming Regional Police Department confirmed they are investigating a report of a cryptic note found in a box of eye drops. We continue to hear two main questions what do these messages mean? But more importantly, people want to know how are they being inserted into these products.

The notes that have been found are similar in that they appear to be the same size and all contain cryptic messages containing words referencing current world events, controversial subjects, and conspiracy theories.

The notes that have been found are similar in that they appear to be the same size and all contain cryptic messages containing words referencing current world events, controversial subjects, and conspiracy theories.

The I-Team sent photos of notes to a noted psychiatrist Dr. Matther Berger from Kingston for his take on the contents of the notes as far as what they say about the author. We must point out he has no personal knowledge of the person or persons writing the notes.

“They look to me very much like what we would call schizophrenic writing and what we mean is the writing appears to be called loose association and loose association is a term of art in psychology where in the person’s mind writing it — it makes sense but unfortunately for us, it just appears to be random words and statements,” explained Dr. Berger.

“Is there anything that stands out in your mind that caught your attention?” asked I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick.

“Well the fact that it is so disorganized in and in itself, just the grammar, the syntax are so disorganized says this is a product of a mind that’s very disorganized,” answered Dr. Berger.

As we reported earlier this week, we also contacted a computer expert and engineer Spencer Rappaport to analyze the wording on the notes that analysis is ongoing.

The I-Team has been contacted by people from all over the region, this map shows just a sampling of the areas where people recorded finding notes inside a wide variety of products.

Everywhere from Milton to the Poconos the products affected include cereal, baking supplies, and snack items just to name a few.

We spoke with Alex Baloga who is president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association. This organization works with some 4,000 stores in Pennsylvania he says they are aware of the notes and an investigating into those notes.

“As these things pop up and they periodically do there’s a pretty serious deep dive into the circumstances at all levels of the food supply chain,” added Baloga.

We are still working on the story more to come in the days ahead.