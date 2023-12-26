These cryptic messages have reportedly been found across Pennsylvania in a variety of food packages

SUGARLOAF TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised by a Luzerne County family after they say they found a cryptic note inside a sealed box of cereal.

The note contained dozens of words and punctuation symbols. The family contacted the FBI and local police about the note.

28/22 News is looking into the origin of the note and have reached out to parties that are connected to the supply chain of the cereal. Similar notes have been found in recent months and weeks in other food products in Pennsylvania.

At this point, we are not showing the words on the note as we work to find answers as to how it got into the cereal box, and what it could mean.

The I-Team is working on the story. Live reports coming up on 28/22 News starting at 4:00 p.m.