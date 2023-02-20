NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An international group that investigates unidentified flying objects is taking a look at reports of unknown flying objects in northeastern Pennsylvania last week.

The group, the ‘Mutual U.F.O. Network,’ MUFON for short, received reports about those objects. Eyewitness News’ stories also caught their attention.

People are still asking: “What were the objects seen over Susquehanna County last week?” MUFON says it will use its expertise to try and get some answers.

“Yo, what the (expletive) is this? Two little dots are flying side by side,” stated a Page Lake resident.

A half-hour later, the resident saw a helicopter in the same area.

“Yo, what’s going on? That’s exactly where they were, too. That’s exactly where it was,” stressed the resident.

That same afternoon, in Bridgewater Township, about 30 miles west of Page Lake, another man saw a shiny object overhead.

“I would not have thought anything of it, except for the fact that it was moving very slowly. I knew it wasn’t an aircraft or plane and in light of the fact that we’ve had so many shot downs across the country recently,” said Robert Truman of Bridgewater Township.

Four objects were shot down, to be exact. Three over the United States, including the Chinese balloon, and the three yet unidentified objects.

An investigator for MUFON reached out to the I-Team after seeing the reports, hoping to connect with the eyewitnesses in Susquehanna County.

“We are looking into similar reports around northeastern Pennsylvania. At this time I cannot confirm what was witnessed in the sky other than a UFO. As you know, the acronym doesn’t always mean a flying saucer,” Roger Samuels, MUFON Certified Field Investigator, told Eyewitness News.

And people are talking about it and keeping their eyes to the skies.

Eyewitness News asked if Maureen Alleva of Wilkes-Barre was at all concerned.

“Yeah, they need to pay attention and I’m not too happy they let it in the skies for a while without shooting it down,” she responded.

“Well, we don’t know what they are. They need to find out what’s going on you know and where it’s coming from. They assume they know where it’s coming from. We don’t know,” stated James Wilson of Hanover Township.

MUFON investigators come from all around the world. Again, the investigator that Eyewitness News spoke with says it’s all about getting answers.