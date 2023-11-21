NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mothers of two teenagers who were murdered in Schuylkill County six weeks ago are speaking out on Tuesday.

They say they have not received any information from investigators about the case and they are also reacting to the release of a 19-year-old man, from prison, who is mentioned in search warrant affidavits as allegedly being at the scene of the murders. He was being held on unrelated charges.

The bodies of 18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo were found in a wooded area near New Philadelphia last month.

Andy Mehalshick hears what the mothers have to say and has the latest on the investigation in later editions of 28/22 News.