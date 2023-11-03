NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mothers of two murdered teenagers in Schuylkill County say they want justice and answers in their son’s deaths.

18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo from New Philadelphia were killed on October 8.

State police investigators have been very quiet about this investigation only to say that the investigation is moving forward.

These murders really stunned the small community of New Philadelphia. 28/22 News spoke with the mothers of the teens they say they are taking it day by day.

“It’s hard to sleep at night and not to be able to tell my son that I got him justice,” said Mock.

Kate Mock fights back tears as she talks about her son 18-year-old Hunter Mock.

Angelito Caraballo Hunter Mock

Hunter and his friend 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo were murdered on October 8 in a wooded area near New Philadelphia. Their bodies were found on October 10. Hunter was shot to death and Angelito died from puncture wounds and lacerations.

“I honestly felt that by now I would have some sort of answers as far as who, why, really why, and how this all came about. unfortunately, I have not gotten any answers,” added Mock.

According to a state police search warrant affidavit filed several weeks ago two other young men were at the murder scene.

19-year-old Lamour Branch is locked up on burglary charges, but he has not been charged in connection with the murders. According to the search warrant Branch and the other young man blame each other for the murders.

“I just feel at some point in time that this nightmare’s got to stop and it’s not going to until I know what happened,” continued Mock.

Tanya Evans is the mother of Angelito Caraballo, she too wants justice.

”I feel like there are more people involved than just the two that were named,” says Evans.

And made this plea to the public.

“I just want to say for the people that do know I really wish you would come forward and speak the truth and don’t lie about the situation,” explained Evans.

Again, state police investigators say the investigation is moving forward you can see all of our reports on these murders on our website.