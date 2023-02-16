SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns continue to be raised about flying objects after people living at Page Lake in Susquehanna County reported seeing what they describe as “unusual-looking objects” in the sky.

Page Lake residents say shortly after they saw the objects, a helicopter was seen flying in the area.

Several objects were seen above Page Lake Tuesday and video recording was sent to Eyewitness News. (Above)

On Thursday, another Susquehanna County resident told Eyewitness News he too saw a strange-looking object at about the same time Tuesday. The man lives about 15 miles west of Page Lake.

The image above was sent to Eyewitness News Thursday after another resident saw our I-Team report.

