SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns continue to be raised about flying objects after people living at Page Lake in Susquehanna County reported seeing what they describe as “unusual-looking objects” in the sky.
Page Lake residents say shortly after they saw the objects, a helicopter was seen flying in the area.
On Thursday, another Susquehanna County resident told Eyewitness News he too saw a strange-looking object at about the same time Tuesday. The man lives about 15 miles west of Page Lake.
