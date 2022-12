COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a mobile home park in Montour County say they have been dealing with ongoing water problems.

These problems include no water, low water pressure, and dirty water.

Residents reached out to the I-Team for help after they said park management was not responding to their concerns.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story and what residents have to say tonight on Eyewitness News.