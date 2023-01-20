ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a day that Amber Bradshaw feared would never happen: Living in her brand new home.

Bradshaw was a customer of Vision Home Builders in Columbia County. The company abruptly closed in April of 2022, leaving customers in a financial lurch with unfinished or never started homes.

Another home building company, Marr Development located near Bloomsburg, heard about their dilemma and stepped up to help.

Andy Mehalshick will report on what the future holds for Vision Home Builders customers like Bradshaw in an I-Team follow up on later editions of Eyewitness News.