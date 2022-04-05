HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 20-year-old Frangel Garcia Andujar is brought to the district court to face charges in connection with the shooting of five males juveniles last month in Hazleton.

Police have now charged Andujar with homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Stanley Jimson Junior who died shortly after he was shot.

He is also facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges as four other juveniles were shot and survived their injuries in the incident in the city’s southside.

Courtesy: Bob Gaetano/Hazleton Standard Speaker



Officials tell Eyewitness News in March Andujar opened fire in a home on South Wyoming Street in Hazleton. As of Tuesday, we are learning more details about what allegedly led to the shooting.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalschik will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.