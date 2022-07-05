WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Law enforcement is warning residents in Luzerne County communities, and beyond, to be alert for thieves targeting mailboxes.

Someone is stealing mail from home mailboxes, and most of the thefts are happening in broad daylight.

Police in Wright Township said the thieves are bold and brazen, many times stealing incoming and outgoing mail from mailboxes like this.

Residents said they are on guard.

“It’s unnerving,” said Tracy Sedorovich, a Wright Township resident.

“Our community is wonderful in sharing the news, whether it’s a bear a dog, keeping care of neighbors, or trouble because the neighbor’s mail isn’t going well. Word got out pretty quickly. People bond together and do what they have to do to help each other,” said Sedorovich.





The thefts have been ongoing for the past three weeks.

“Whoever is doing it is taking mail from the mailboxes looking for checks and when they find checks they are whitewashing them signing them out to a bogus account and depositing them electronically,” explained Sgt. Scott Rozitski from the Wright Township Police.

Investigators said whitewashing checks allows thieves to create a blank check.

“They are using some kind of liquid and what it does is takes regular ink off checks but not the check ink. The check ink is still intact. The ink that written is taken off and once they dry that out they can write on the checks,” said Sgt. Rozitski.

Law enforcement offered safety tips for residents:

Pay bills electronically Use USPS drop boxes Drop off mail inside the post office

A Walden Park resident, who did not want to appear on camera, said they are keeping an eye out in the neighborhood.

“I was surprised but not shocked because pretty much anything goes these days. But I don’t understand why anyone would be doing that? I mean how desperate do you have to be? And how do you ever know how to whatever they are doing with them,” said the Walden Park resident.

Eyewitness News was told there are reports that mailboxes are being targeted in surrounding communities as well.

Investigators pointed out that tampering with or stealing mail is a federal offense, and a person convicted of these crimes can face serious prison time. More than twenty years in prison and have to pay tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

For more information on how to protect your mail go to the United State Postal Inspection Service’s website.