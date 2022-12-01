WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County Court System.

Citizens reached out to the I-team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials.

The big concern Eyewitness News hears is about potential identity theft. Over the last several days, people have been reaching out to the I-Team, asking questions about why they are receiving personal information from the Luzerne County Court System about other people they don’t even know.

They also say they are worried that their personal information is also out there and they want to know how this can happen, so the I-Team went looking for the answers.

“So there’s paperwork that’s coming out of central court in Luzerne County with other people’s identities, social security numbers, drivers license,” said Pam of Wilkes-Barre.

Pam from Wilkes-barre does not want to be identified. She has a case working its way through the Luzerne County Court System. But she wanted to, in her words, sound the alarm about the information she has been receiving from the Luzerne County Court System.

Eyewitness News asked, “What’s on this paperwork that you received or your brother received that you’re concerned about? Social security numbers? Your saying I shouldn’t have this?”

“Right. I don’t even know these people. Like I don’t even know who this man is but hey I know his social security number now. I know his driver’s license number and I know he lives in Pennsylvania,” Pam replied.

Pam tells the I-Team that she has been contacted by people who told her they received court documents containing her personal information.

Eyewitness News asked, “Have you reached out to anybody?

“I called Central Court and I had mentioned it to her whoever answered the phone down there. She’s like oh yeah, that shouldn’t be happening,” Pam responded.

Central Court in Wilkes-Barre handles the majority of criminal cases at the district judge level and court officials say court documents are sent out from Central Court.

Eyewitness News asked, “What did you think when you saw this?

I was disgusted because this is how you can apply for credit cards. You can apply for loans. You can do identity theft. This information, here you can do anything with. This just is not right,” Pam added.

A Luzerne County Court Official told Eyewitness News Thursday morning that they are looking into the matter and will get back to us.