Law enforcement and USPS issue alert about scam that could impact your personal information

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Postal Service and area law enforcement issued an alert last week about a new scam sweeping the region and the nation.

Scammers are filling out fraudulent change of address forms, this time diverting a person’s mail to another location.





Investigators say the ultimate goal is to steal your money and/or your identity to access your financial accounts.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick takes a close look at the scam and talks with investigators about steps you can take to protect yourself and avoid becoming a victim on later additions of Eyewitness News.