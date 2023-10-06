HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments Friday in a story first reported by Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Officials at the Dominican House of Hazleton have issued a public apology in the aftermath of their now-former President allegedly shooting a man on a city street.

Victor Perez is charged with shooting Bernardo Perez, on Wednesday afternoon and investigators say the shooting is the result of an ongoing feud between the two men.

Bernardo Perez is the publisher of a Spanish-language newspaper, which recently printed derogatory comments and caricatures of Victor Perez’s family members.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on that apology and reactions from members of the Hazleton Community in later editions of Eyewitness News.