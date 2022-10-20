HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised by some people in Hazleton about the lack of a ballot drop box in that area.

The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections says they can no longer place a drop box inside. Hazleton City Hall because it does not meet the security requirements of the elections bureau.

A citizens group in Hazleton plans to file an ethics complaint with the state claiming the county did not do enough to find a replacement location for a drop box for the November 8th General Election.

