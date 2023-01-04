AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, is on the way back to Idaho.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last Friday and waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

The executive director of the airport tells Eyewitness News that Bryan Kohberger flew out of this airport at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. It is the latest development in a story that has gained international attention.

Bryan Kohberger is wanted for the homicides of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death on November 13, in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators arrested Kohberger at his parent’s home at the Indian Mountain Lake gated community in Chesnuthill Township, Monroe County early Friday morning.

He’s been held at the Monroe County Prison since his arrest.

On Tuesday, Kohberger waived his right to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse. Kohberher’s family was in the courtroom. The investigation has been the center of the news and social media universe with police releasing very little information.

Eyewitness News learned this week that Kohberger was pulled over by police in Indiana for alleged traffic violations.

The I-Team spoke with longtime criminal defense attorney al flora about the case. He’s handled numerous high-profile criminal trials. Eyewitness News asked him what stands out in his mind about the investigation.

“Well, I think the DNA evidence that was discovered at the crime scene. I’m very curious as to how they found it. I’m interested to see how they are linking it to the defendant. That’s one of the things that has crossed my mind and the question of a motive and whether he actually knew these people,” said Al Flora, Criminal Defense Attorney.

Flora says the connection to the victims will be key to Kohberger’s defense.

“Was he in that house before? Did he know them? To what extent did he know them? Did he have an issue with them before,” asked Flora.

Eyewitness News also spoke with long-time prosecutor Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters. He says he understands why investigators have been tight-lipped.

“The problem is trying to balance the need to disclose as much as possible to the public and at the same time preserve the rights of the defendant and not complicate the trial,” said Joe Peters, Wyoming County District Attorney.

Courtesy: PAcast

Peters believes that investigators have a solid case.

“I don’t think they would have effectuated the arrest in other words they went right from the investigation to arrest without questioning the suspect at all. Typically when a prosecutor and police department does that they have a very strong case. They don’t need much if anything from the defendant,” said Joe Peters, Wyoming County District Attorney.

Again at this moment, Kohberger’s exact whereabouts are not known. Presumably, he is in the air. Our colleagues at News Nation tell Eyewitness News they have teams standing by at an airport in Washington State.

That is about 10 miles from the murder scene. As well as outside the latah county prison in Idaho where he would be detained.